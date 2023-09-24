Wright will be available out of the bullpen beginning with Sunday's doubleheader against the Nationals, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Wright struggled in two starts since being activated from the 60-day injured list with 10 runs allowed over seven innings, so he'll receive a look out of the bullpen in anticipation of potentially filling that role in the playoffs. The right-hander was a key rotation piece for Atlanta last season with a 3.19 ERA in 30 starts, but he has a 7.71 ERA in seven outings this year while missing most of the campaign with a shoulder strain.