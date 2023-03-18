Wright (shoulder) told reporters that he's scheduled to start Monday's Grapefruit League game the Rays, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Wright has been able to face hitters, as Toscano notes, but this will be his first appearance in a spring training game in 2023. The right-hander was one of the best surprises in baseball last year with 21 wins, but he received a cortisone injection in January in his right shoulder and has been behind schedule. Assuming good health in camp, Wright should be ready to roll for the regular season, but he may not get a chance to pitch until the second series of the campaign.