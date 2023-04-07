Wright (shoulder) said he feels great Friday following Thursday's rehab start with Triple-A Gwinnett and still hopes to rejoin the Braves' rotation April 11 versus the Reds, Grant McAuley of 929 The Game reports.

Wright's velocity was way down and he allowed five runs in six innings for Gwinnett. He did strike out six, though, and it's encouraging that he bounce back well from the outing. Even if Wright does indeed return on April 11, fantasy managers might be wise to wait to activated him to see how he looks for a start or two.