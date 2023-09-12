Wright (0-2) took the loss Monday, allowing six runs on six hits and two walks over three innings in a 7-5 loss to the Phillies. He struck out three.

It was a tough night for Wright, who was tagged for four runs in the opening inning en route to a loss in his first start since May 3. The 27-year-old Wright needed 62 pitches to make it through just three innings, though he was likely on a pitch count anyway after missing over four months with a shoulder strain. Wright now sports a 7.48 ERA with a 1.89 WHIP and 23:12 K:BB through six starts (21.2 innings) this season. He'll look to get on track in his next start, currently lined up for this weekend in Miami.