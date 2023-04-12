Wright struck out three and allowed four runs on four hits and four walks across seven three innings during Tuesday's 7-6 victory over the Reds. He did not factor in the decision.

After rehabbing a shoulder injury, Wright made his first start of the season but struggled with his command, leading to four walks and four earned runs in the third inning before being relieved. Despite the rough outing, the 27-year-old has a track record of success, finishing last season as the MLB leader in wins. Wright will have a chance to bounce back, taking a 12.00 ERA into his next start, tentatively scheduled for this weekend against the Royals.