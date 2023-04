Wright (shoulder) will be activated from the 15-day injured list to start Tuesday's game against the Reds, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

It was reported earlier in the day that Wright remained on track to make his season debut Tuesday, and this news simply confirms his return. The right-hander posted a 3.19 ERA and 1.16 WHIP with a 174:53 K:BB across 180.1 frames a season ago.