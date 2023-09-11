Wright (shoulder) is with Atlanta for the team's doubleheader in Philadelphia on Monday and could be activated from the 60-day injured list ahead of the second game of the twin bill, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The club has yet to name a starter for the second game of the doubleheader after Spencer Strider's (illness) next appearance was pushed back to Wednesday, but all signs point to Wright filling the vacant rotation spot. The 27-year-old's last rehab start with Triple-A Gwinnett came Sept. 5, when he threw just 50 pitches over 3.2 innings. If Wright is indeed the starter for Monday's nightcap, he would likely be in store for an abbreviated workload.