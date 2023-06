Ozuna went 1-for-4 with a walk and a two-run home run in Thursday's extra-inning win over the Phillies.

The game was scoreless through nine innings, but Ozuna capped a five-run eruption for Atlanta in the 10th by crushing a backup slider from Yunior Marte deep to left field. The veteran slugger is up to 14 homers on the season, including three in June to help fuel his .321/.413/.547 slash line on the month.