Ozuna went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, four RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 7-0 win over the Mets.

Ozuna was a triply shy of the cycle, but he hasn't hit a three-bagger since 2019, so he wasn't all that close to the feat. He was again the driving force of Atlanta's offense, logging his fourth multi-hit effort in his last five games. He has four homers and seven RBI in that span. For the season, the 32-year-old is slashing .262/.334/.519 with 28 homers, 67 RBI, 62 runs scored and 18 doubles through 110 contests.