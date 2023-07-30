Ozuna went 3-for-4 with two home runs, a double, three total runs and four total RBI in Saturday's 11-5 win against the Brewers.

Ozuna racked up 10 total bases in the contest, doubling home a run in the first inning, swatting a solo homer in the fifth and adding a two-run shot in the seventh. The veteran had been in a prolonged slump prior to the series against the Brewers, going 4-for-49 with just one long ball over his previous 14 games. However, he's broken out in the first two contests versus Milwaukee this weekend, going 5-for-8 with three homers, two doubles and five RBI.