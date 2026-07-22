Braves' Martin Perez: Activated ahead of start

Atlanta reinstated Perez (forearm) from the 15-day injured list ahead of his start Wednesday against the Padres at Truist Park.

Perez spend just one day over the minimum amount of time on the shelf while he recovered from a left forearm contusion, which he sustained when he was struck by a line drive in a July 5 start versus the Mets. The veteran southpaw was able to bypass a rehab assignment prior to being activated, but Atlanta could still be conservative with his workload as he makes his 15th start of the campaign. With a 3.54 ERA and 1.19 WHIP over 81.1 innings, Perez has been a more essential piece of the rotation than Atlanta anticipated heading into the season.