Braves' Martin Perez: Chased in fifth inning

Perez (6-4) allowed three runs on four hits and four walks while striking out four over four-plus innings to take the loss Wednesday versus San Diego.

Perez didn't have his best command Wednesday, throwing just 42 of 82 pitches for strikes. James Karinchak allowed an inherited runner to score after Perez put the first two batters aboard in the fifth inning, and that run ended up being the difference in the game. Perez is now at a 3.00 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 60:27 K:BB through 72 innings over 16 games (12 starts) this season. The veteran left-hander has yet to allow more than four runs in a game this year, making him a reliable starter more often than not. Atlanta needs that with its rotation looking a little thin. Perez is projected to make his next start at home versus the Cardinals.