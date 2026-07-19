Braves' Martin Perez: Likely to rejoin rotation this week

Manager Walt Weiss said Saturday that Perez (forearm) is likely to return from the 15-day injured list during Atlanta's four-game home series with San Diego that begins Monday, MLB.com reports.

The lefty appears most likely to slot back into the rotation Wednesday, which would afford ace Chris Sale an extra day of rest for his next start. Perez has been on the shelf since July 6 due to a left forearm contusion, but he's seemingly made good progress in his recovery from the bruise and doesn't look like he'll require a rehab assignment prior to being activated. The 35-year-old doesn't miss many bats (18.6 K%, 22 percent whiff rate), but he's been able to maintain a 3.54 ERA and 1.19 WHIP over 81.1 innings by generating groundballs at a healthy 47.7 percent clip.