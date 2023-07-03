Soroka is scheduled to start Wednesday's game against the Guardians at Progressive Field.

With Atlanta optioning rookies AJ Smith-Shawver and Jared Shuster to Triple-A Gwinnett within the past two weeks, the team looks as though it'll have rotation spots available for both Soroka and Kolby Allard until Max Fried (forearm) and Kyle Wright (shoulder) return from the injured list at some point after the All-Star break. Soroka rejoined the big club last Friday and delivered what was the best of his three starts this season with Atlanta, as he struck out seven over six innings while allowing three earned runs on five hits and no walks in a win over Miami. He'll draw a favorable road matchup versus the Guardians as he makes his second straight turn through the rotation.