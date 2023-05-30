Soroka (0-1) allowed four runs on five hits and two walks over six innings Monday, striking out three and taking a loss against Oakland.

Soroka made his first MLB start since 2020 after a string of ill-timed injuries. He worked through four shutout frames before being tagged with four runs in the fourth, including a three-run shot by Ryan Noda. Soroka threw 83 pitches and his fastball topped out at 95.7 mph. Prior to his season debut Monday, he posted a 4.33 ERA through eight Triple-A starts. The 25-year-old is currently projected to start in Arizona this weekend.