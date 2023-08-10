Soroka could be recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett to start the second half of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mets, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Soroka has posted an underwhelming 5.52 ERA and 1.47 WHIP across 29.1 innings (five starts, one relief appearance) this season at the major-league level, but he racked up eight strikeouts over five innings of one-run ball in his last turn through the Gwinnett rotation Aug. 4 versus Triple-A Indianapolis. Allan Winans is the other likely consideration for Saturday's spot start in Queens.