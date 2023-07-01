Soroka (1-1) allowed three runs on five hits over six innings Friday, striking out seven and earning a win over Miami.

Soroka gave up all three runs on two homers in the third inning but otherwise looked sharp. It was his first MLB win since September 2019. The 25-year-old is still looking to return to his old form but progress is being made; over his last three outings with Triple-A Gwinnett, he registered a 1.42 ERA with 19 punchouts over 18 frames. However, he still owns a 6.89 ERA at the MLB level. Soroka may have bought himself another turn in the rotation, which is projected to be in Cleveland next week.