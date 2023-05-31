Soroka is scheduled to start Sunday's game in Arizona, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

After getting a call-up from Triple-A Gwinnett, Soroka stepped into the Atlanta rotation Monday for his first MLB start since Aug. 3, 2020. The right-hander gave Atlanta six innings in his outing against the Athletics, but he ended up taking a loss after giving up four runs on five hits and two walks. Despite the so-so showing against a poor offense, Soroka will get another turn through the rotation while Atlanta contends with multiple injuries to starting pitchers.

