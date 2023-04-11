Soroka (hamstring) tossed four innings of one-run ball Tuesday in his second start with Triple-A Gwinnett.

Soroka scattered three hits and two walks while striking out five in the 69-pitch outing. He needed 29 pitches to get through the first inning but only 40 to cover the following three. Soroka became all the more important to Atlanta's overall pitching depth when it was announced Tuesday morning that Ian Anderson is headed for Tommy John surgery.