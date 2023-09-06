Soroka will be placed on the 15-day injured list after experiencing numbness in his fingers Tuesday, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Soroka was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett to start Tuesday against St. Louis and gave up five runs in just three innings while striking out six batters and walking one. However, his return to the majors will be short-lived, and he'll be put on the shelf for at least two weeks. Given his injury history and poor performance this season, there's no guarantee Soroka pitches in the majors again this year.