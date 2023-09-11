Atlanta transferred Soroka (forearm) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Monday.

The move frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for right-hander Jackson Stephens, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Gwinnett ahead of Monday's doubleheader with the Phillies. Soroka had already been ruled out for the season with right forearm inflammation. Before being shut down, Soroka made seven appearances (six starts) for the big club this season, going 2-2 with a 6.40 ERA and 1.48 WHIP over 32.1 innings.