Soroka gave up two runs on three hits over three innings of relief in Sunday's loss to the White Sox. He struck out three without walking a batter.

Luis Robert took Soroka deep in the sixth inning to account for all the damage off him, but Atlanta was already facing a 6-1 deficit at that point. The early exit of Kolby Allard (shoulder) forced Soroka into action Sunday for 30 pitches (25 strikes) -- the right-hander is currently scheduled to get the start Friday, but the team could shuffle around its rotation and bump him into Allard's spot Saturday if the southpaw is forced to miss his turn, or even just to give Soroka an extra day's rest.