Atlanta manager Brian Snitker told reporters that Soroka (hamstring) is likely to go a couple of innings during Wednesday's Grapefruit League start against the Tigers, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Soroka is making his spring debut after missing the first three-plus weeks of Grapefruit League games while recovering from a right hamstring strain. The right-hander will likely only throw a pair of innings in this outing, and Snitker cautioned that there is no timetable for when he'll be ready to return to the mound with Atlanta taking a start-by-star approach with the hurler until he's built up to handle a starting role. Soroka showed great promise in the beginning of his career, but managers should take a wait-and-see approach with Soroka in redraft formats.