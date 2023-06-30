Soroka was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett ahead of his scheduled start Friday at Truist Park against the visiting Marlins.

Soroka started two games for Atlanta earlier this year, but those were both on the road. Friday's outing will be his first at home in nearly three years. The right-hander is a tough pitcher to evaluate for fantasy purposes given all the time he's missed due to injuries, but he had posted an encouraging 1.42 ERA with 18 strikeouts in 19 innings (three starts) at Gwinnett since his June 5 demotion.