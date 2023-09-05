Soroka was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday.

Per Mark Bowman of MLB.com, Soroka will start Tuesday's game against the Cardinals. Soroka could receive an additional start this weekend versus the Pirates, as well, as Atlanta looks to fill the fifth spot in their rotation until Kyle Wright (shoulder) is ready to return from the 60-day injured list. Soroka has posted a 5.52 ERA and 23:11 K:BB over 29.1 innings in the majors this season. He's coming off a terrific August with Gwinnett, having put up a 2.77 ERA and 34:8 K;BB across 26 frames.