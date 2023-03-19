Soroka (hamstring) might not be ready to join the Atlanta rotation until May, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander was able to hit 93 mph with his fastball during a simulated game Friday, which is encouraging, but Soroka has essentially lost all of spring training and is starting over from zero and he tries to get back into game shape. Atlanta might give him a Grapefruit League start before camp breaks, but the team isn't going to rush the 25-year-old considering he's pitched just 38.2 total innings across the last three seasons due to multiple Achilles surgeries and other lower-body injuries. Expect Soroka to spend the first month or so of the season in the minors, and whether he gets the call when he's ready could depend on whether Atlanta even has a vacancy in its rotation at that time.