Atlanta optioned Soroka to Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

After being called up from Gwinnett last week, Soroka made a pair of starts for Atlanta in what marked his first big-league action since 2020 following his recovery from multiple injuries. Over the two outings, the right-hander surrendered nine runs on 12 hits and six walks while hitting two batters and striking out five others over 9.2 innings. With Soroka failing to deliver the sort of results that Atlanta was hoping for from a back-end starter, the team will send the right-hander back to Gwinnett with the hope he gets back on track and potentially rejoins the big club later in 2023. Rookie AJ Smith-Shawver, who tossed 2.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen in Sunday's win over Arizona, could be the next man up to join the rotation when Soroka's turn comes up again later this week.