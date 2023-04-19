Soroka gave up four hits and two walks over six scoreless innings for Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday. He struck out five.

The right-hander's long road back to the majors -- he last pitched for Atlanta in August 2020 -- appears to be nearing its end. Soroka has posted a 1.32 ERA and 13:4 K:BB through 13.2 innings over three starts this year for Gwinnett, and so far he's stayed healthy after batting back from multiple lower-body surgeries over the last few years. With Bryce Elder pitching well at the moment, Atlanta doesn't have a clear vacancy in its rotation, but should Elder stumble or another pitcher land on the IL, Soroka seems likely to be the next man up.