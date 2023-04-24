Soroka's next start with Triple-A Gwinnett has been pushed back from Tuesday to Sunday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Thankfully, it has nothing to do with injury. Rather, it's part of Atlanta's plan to skip some of Soroka's starts this season as a way to limit his workload following so much missed time. Soroka has looked sharp at Gwinnett, putting up a 1.32 ERA and 13:4 K:BB through 13.2 innings over three starts. He looks ready to help the major-league club, when needed, and it's possible he could get a start during the team's current stretch of 17 games without a day off.