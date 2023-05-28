Atlanta plans to call up Soroka from Triple-A Gwinnett to have him start Monday in Oakland, Jim Bowden of The Athletic reports.

Soroka will be making his first MLB start since 2020, as the right-hander missed much of the the last two seasons while recovering from multiple Achilles injuries. He came away healthy coming out of spring training and was optioned to Gwinnett, where he's posted mediocre numbers with a 4.33 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 35:11 K:BB over 35.1 innings. However, he appears to have turned a corner over his last two starts, allowing just one run over those two outings, which included a six-inning, eight-strikeout effort versus Durham on Tuesday. In his return to the big leagues, the 25-year-old will get a soft landing spot with a start against the woeful Athletics. He'll also tentatively line up for a two-start week, with his second turn expected to come next Sunday in Arizona.