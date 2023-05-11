Soroka is scheduled to start for Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday night, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

There had been some chatter about Soroka potentially getting the call to start for Atlanta on Sunday versus the Blue Jays, but the 25-year-old right-hander will take at least one more turn in the Gwinnett rotation. He's healthy but is showing an iffy 5.23 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 19:5 K:BB through 20.2 innings (five starts) so far this season at the Triple-A level.