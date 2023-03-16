Soroka (hamstring) was spotted taking part in pitcher's fielding practice Wednesday, but Atlanta has yet to provide an update on when he'll make his spring debut, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Though Soroka received a clean bill of health heading into spring training, the snake-bitten right-hander strained his right hamstring early in camp and had his throwing progression slowed down as a result. While Soroka hasn't been shut down from activity and looks as though he's drawing closer to pitching in a game, the fact that he hasn't yet made his debut this late in spring training essentially takes him out of the running for a spot in Atlanta's Opening Day rotation. Soroka will most likely open the season on the injured list and should continue to ramp up to a starter's workload at the club's spring facility in Florida, leaving Jared Shuster and Dylan Dodd as the primary candidates for the No. 5 spot in the rotation to begin the campaign.