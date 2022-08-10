Atlanta reinstated Ford (neck) from the 10-day injured list Wednesday and designated him for assignment.
With Ford coming off the 40-man roster and Adam Duvall (wrist) shifting to the 60-day injured list, Atlanta was able to open up spots for infielder Vaughn Grissom and reliever Kirby Yates (elbow), who were both activated in advance of Wednesday's series finale in Boston. It's the fourth occasion in which Ford has been designated for assignment this season, with the Mariners booting him off their 40-man roster twice and the Giants doing so once. The power-hitting first baseman/designated hitter will likely report to Triple-A Gwinnett if he isn't claimed off waivers.