Braves' Mike Ford: Back to Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
Jul 11, 2022
at
11:54 am ET
•
1 min read
Ford was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday.
Ford failed to get an at-bat while in the big leagues after being called up Friday and he will now return to Triple-A on Monday. The first baseman will remain a top candidate for a potential call up moving forward.
