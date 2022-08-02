Atlanta reversed Ford's option to Triple-A Gwinnett and placed him on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a strained neck.

Since Ford was already moved off the 26-man active roster in the wake of Atlanta acquiring Robbie Grossman from the Tigers on Monday, the change in the transaction type won't dramatically change Ford's timeline for rejoining the big club, provided his strained neck isn't anything more than a short-term concern. Even before the injury surfaced, Ford was having a tough time finding at-bats off the Atlanta bench, as he appeared in just one game during his week-long stay on the active roster.