Soroka (Achilles) will make a rehab start with Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
Soroka threw 75 pitches in his last rehab start, but he was not particularly sharp, so he will throw at least once more for Gwinnett. If all goes well Friday, his next start could come with Atlanta.
