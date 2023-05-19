Anderson (2-0) walked one and struck out one in a scoreless eighth inning Thursday to pick up the win in a victory over the Rangers.

The 32-year-old right-hander continues to look good in a comeback campaign. Anderson managed to work only 22.1 innings over the prior three seasons while dealing with multiple injuries, but so far in 2023 he's posted a 2.95 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 21:3 K:BB through 18.1 frames with a save and six holds. His velocity remains down over two mph from his 2019 big-league debut and he might never rack up an elite strikeout rate north of 40 percent again, but Anderson has still been very effective in a setup role ahead of Atlanta closer Raisel Iglesias.