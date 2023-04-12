Anderson picked up his first save of the season in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Reds by retiring the side during a perfect ninth inning. He struck out one.

Anderson came on in the ninth inning with a one-run lead and retired Tyler Stephenson, Wil Myers and Jason Vosler to earn his first save. Although the 32-year-old right-hander delivered an impressive performance, the Braves are expected to rely on A.J. Minter to handle the bulk of the save opportunities while Raisel Iglesias recuperates from a shoulder injury.