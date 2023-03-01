Anderson (foot) is scheduled to appear in relief in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Anderson ended the 2022 season on the 60-day injured list while he recovered from a bout with plantar fasciitis in his right foot, but after being cut loose by the Rays and then joining Atlanta on a one-year deal in November, he's seemingly back to full health at spring training. The right-hander will still have to perform well Wednesday and in his subsequent Grapefruit League appearances to lock down a spot in Atlanta's Opening Day bullpen, but when healthy, Anderson has shown the ability to be a dominant reliever. He was a notable performer during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign in particular, logging a 0.55 ERA, 0.49 WHIP and 26:3 K:BB in 16.1 innings for Tampa Bay that season.