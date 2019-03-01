Braves' Pedro Florimon: Stays hot at dish
Florimon went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and a walk Thursday against Detroit.
Florimon has impressed thus far as a non-roster invitee, slugging his second home run of the spring in the bottom of the third inning to get Atlanta on the board. He's gone 4-for-9 at the dish with three RBI and three runs scored to go along with a pair of homers. Flormon has struggled to remain in the big leagues throughout his career, although he did see 71 at-bats with the Phillies in 2018.
More News
-
Braves' Pedro Florimon: Signs minor-league deal with Braves•
-
Pedro Florimon: Chooses free agency•
-
Phillies' Pedro Florimon: Cast off 40-man roster•
-
Phillies' Pedro Florimon: Activated off 60-day DL•
-
Phillies' Pedro Florimon: Moves rehab to Double-A•
-
Phillies' Pedro Florimon: Initiates rehab assignment•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Harper makes Phils a juggernaut
Bryce Harper finally found a new home, and it was a best-case scenario for Fantasy players....
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring: Brinson, Sisco won't go quietly
Lewis Brinson, Chance Sisco and Julio Urias fight for jobs while Nick Senzel may have already...
-
2019 Top-100 Prospects
You know Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez. Here are 98 more prospects to brush up on.
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, ranking
Ariel Cohen explains how to convert any rankings to find the best Fantasy baseball auction...