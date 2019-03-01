Florimon went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and a walk Thursday against Detroit.

Florimon has impressed thus far as a non-roster invitee, slugging his second home run of the spring in the bottom of the third inning to get Atlanta on the board. He's gone 4-for-9 at the dish with three RBI and three runs scored to go along with a pair of homers. Flormon has struggled to remain in the big leagues throughout his career, although he did see 71 at-bats with the Phillies in 2018.

