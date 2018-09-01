Phillies' Pedro Florimon: Activated off 60-day DL
Florimon (foot) was activated off the 60-day disabled list Saturday.
Florimon suffered a broken foot in late May and has been on minor-league rehab assignment over the last couple weeks. The 31-year-old should resume his role as a utility player for the Phillies, but may not see consistent playing time with the added depth from expanded rosters and adding the likes of Justin Bour, Asdrubal Cabrera and Jose Bautista. Florimon had a .263/.323/.491 slash line in 62 plate appearances prior to the injury.
