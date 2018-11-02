Florimon was outrighted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

The 31-year-old utility man will remain in Philadelphia's organization after passing through waivers untouched. Florimon appeared in just 50 games for the Phillies in 2018 due to a broken foot, hitting .225/.276/.423 across 76 plate appearances when healthy.

More News
Our Latest Stories