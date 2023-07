Iglesias struck out the side in a perfect inning to earn the save in Sunday's 4-2 win over Milwaukee.

Iglesias has a pair of saves over his last two appearances since his July 18 stumble versus Arizona. The right-hander has pitched a perfect inning in four of his eight appearances this month. He's at a 3.94 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 37:9 K:BB with 18 saves in 20 chances over 29.2 innings this season.