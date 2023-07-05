Iglesias (3-3) allowed an unearned run on a hit and two walks over two-thirds of an inning, taking the loss Tuesday versus the Guardians.

Both walks he issued were intentional. Iglesias was able to get a double play after the first walk, but David Fry broke through with a two-out walk-off single. After allowing seven runs over 13 innings in June, Iglesias had opened July with two scoreless outings, but he was pitching for the third day in a row Tuesday. He's at a 3.91 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 32:8 K:BB through 25.1 innings this season while adding 15 saves in 17 chances.