Iglesias picked up the save Sunday against the Marlins. He struck out one over a clean inning.

Iglesias tallied his second consecutive perfect inning and has now converted on 12 of his 14 save opportunities in 2023. Though Iglesias has had an up-and-down season, allowing multiple runs in four of his 25 appearances while giving up no hits 14 times, Iglesias is tied for the fifth most saves in MLB since being activated from the injured list on May 5.