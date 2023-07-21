Iglesias picked up the save in Thursday's 7-5 win over Arizona. He allowed one hit and one walk over a scoreless inning.

Iglesias entered the game with a two-run lead in the top of the ninth and certainly made things interesting after surrendering a walk to Emmanuel Rivera, followed by a single from Jake McCarthy. However, the right-handed reliever needed only seven pitches to retire the next two hitters and get out of the jam, recording his 17th save of the season in the process. Iglesias has now converted each of his last eight save opportunities, with his last blown save coming back on June 12.