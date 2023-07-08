Iglesias picked up the save in Friday's 2-1 win over the Rays, allowing one hit over a scoreless inning. He struck out one and didn't issue a walk.

Iglesias bounced back after suffering an extra-inning loss last time out and recorded his seventh straight save. Overall, the veteran right-hander is 16-for-18 in save chances this season and sports a solid 3.76 ERA and 1.25 WHIP, but his real value lies in his stellar strikeout numbers. Iglesias holds a 33:8 K:BB across 26.1 innings this season, which is good for an 11.3 K/9. The 33-year-old has never finished a season with a K/9 lower than 9.5.