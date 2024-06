Laureano went 3-for-5 with three doubles and an RBI in Friday's 8-1 win over the Yankees.

Making his fourth start since joining the Atlanta roster, Laureano played a key role in an offensive explosion that saw the NL East squad rack up eight extra-base hits on the night. The 29-year-old has gone 6-for-17 (.353) in his new uniform with a homer in addition to Friday's barrage of two-baggers, but a 0:5 BB:K suggests the contact issues that have plagued his big-league career haven't gone away.