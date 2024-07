Laureano's back pain has moved toward his oblique and he may now require a trip to the 10-day injured list, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Laureano has already been shelved for nearly a week and it appears he may now miss quite a bit more time. The outfielder would be eligible to return before the All-Star break if an IL move is made soon, but being held out until the second half is probably likelier at this point. Adam Duvall has been handling right field with Laureano out.