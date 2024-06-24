Laureano will start in right field and bat seventh in Monday's game against the Cardinals.

Laureano will pick up his fifth consecutive start Monday, with three coming against left-handed pitching and two coming versus righties. The 29-year-old has gone 7-for-23 with four extra-base hits in eight games since getting called up from Triple-A Gwinnett, and he looks like he'll hold down an everyday role in the corner outfield so long as he continues to swing a hot bat. Atlanta is prioritizing Laureano over Adam Duvall, who will take a seat for a second straight matchup with a right-hander (Lance Lynn) after batting just .129 through his first 19 games of June.